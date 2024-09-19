YOLA – Future Enemies

Today, Yola releases her new single “Future Enemies,” her first new music release in 3 years, and a sonic shift for the groundbreaking artist. This is the first single from her forthcoming EP My Way, set for release November 15 via S-Curve Records, her new recording home, marking the beginning of a new era for the six-time GRAMMY nominated artist.

“Future Enemies” showcases Yola’s undeniable vocals and is a unique “anthem for acquaintances” – about that split second of early insight, knowing someone may just well become an enemy, and ducking out of the relationship before it even begins.

Layering programming and synths with organic instrumentation, she combines progressive R&B and haunting electronica into thoughtful dance floor ready synth pop. Produced by Yola, Grammy Award-winning producer Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Chris Brown, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Sia), and producer Zach Skelton (Lil Nas X, John Legend, Paul McCartney) this debut single from the forthcoming EP marks a new direction, yet a return to Yola’s musical roots, referencing UK’s Broken Beat scene, R&B, electronica and more.

Says Yola about the track, “There is a moment when you realise you’re not going to get on with someone. They haven’t noticed yet, so you have a unique opportunity to disappear from their lives before they ever realise you were destined to be enemies. It’s a luxury to not have an endless supply of negative memories about someone cause you never made them. “Why don’t we just not!” I choose to save my time for situations, spaces and people that have no ticking timer of inevitable doom, because they don’t see me or centre a reality that does not serve me or my wellbeing. Of course when you’re a woman, culturally black (as well as physically black), dark skinned (and feminine in energy), plus size (and wilfully main character in energy), from a whole different continent and living in the west- let’s say you’re going to have to be both vigilant and choosy in life, in love in work. Oh and if you also want to be real, girl!!”

The new EP, intentionally titled My Way, as a nod to her unique genre-fluid ethos, draws from a range of Yola’s influences that include progressive RnB, 70-80s soulful pop, 90s R&B and neo soul, as well as the cornerstone influence of the UK broken beats scene, from which Yola emerged, performing with Bugz In The Attic in the mid 2000s.

