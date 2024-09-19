Rose Gray – Louder, Please

Rose Gray has today announced details of her long-awaited debut album Louder, Please, which will see a release on Play It Again Sam on January 17th.

The budding pop star, songwriter and DJ has also shared new single “Switch”, having teased the record with acclaimed summer bangers “Free” and “Angel Of Satisfaction”. With recent activity ranging from a hit collaboration with TSHA (‘Girls’) and performing at Glastonbury alongside Shygirl.

From its instructive title to its unapologetic sound, Louder, Please is Rose Gray powerfully – but with quintessential, British politeness – backing herself (who she is, what she wants, and the artist she’s always had the potential to become). It’s a statement of intent reflected in the record’s breadth of collaborators, which span legendary pop kingpins Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Chappel Roan) and Zhone (Troye Sivan) to underground electronic heroes like Sega Bodega, Uffie and Alex Metric. Throughout Louder, Please pairs home truths with dance hedonism, summoning not just a transformative night out – the new faces and chosen family, ecstatic highs and crushing lows – but also telling Rose Gray’s story: a life lived through club music, and always to its fullest.

Louder, Please turns up the volume on the emphatic new single “Switch”, which celebrates the fluidity of relationships but also your firm sense of self. “Switching things up is hot and we don’t talk about it enough,” comments Rose. “Why must we be defined as one role in a relationship or personality type?” The album was previously previewed by first single “Free”, an anthem about those things in life which have no material costs and also truly matter. This summer, Rose foreshadowed the darker element of Louder, Please with “Angel of Satisfaction”, its pounding house and gothic camp exploring temptation after-dark, but also within the creative industries at large.

