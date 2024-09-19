Kylie Minogue – Tension II

Today, Kylie Minogue announces Tension II – a brand new collection of 13 songs – will be released on October 18 via BMG.

The high energy, high octane partner of the Number 1 album and global smash Tension, sees Kylie head further into the electronic space, and is packed full of dance floor anthems. The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit “Edge of Saturday Night” with The Blessed Madonna as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.

Lead single from the new collection “Lights Camera Action” will be released on September 27.

Kylie said: “The Tension era has been so special to me … I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to ‘Tension II’.”

Additionally, Kylie Minogue announces her highly anticipated ‘Tension Tour’ for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the globe and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011.

Opening in Kylie’s home country, Australia, the world tour will then head into Asia and reach the UK in May, with more countries and dates to be announced over the coming weeks including Europe and North and South America.

Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

‘Tension Tour’ 2025 Dates:

AUSTRALIA

15th February – RAC Arena, Perth,

18th February – AEC Arena, Adelaide

20th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

21st February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

26th February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

1st March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

2nd March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

ASIA

10th March – Bangkok

12th March – Tokyo

15th March – Kaohsiung

17th March – Manila

UK

16th May – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17th May – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

19th May – AO Arena, Manchester

22nd May – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

23rd May – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

26th May – The O2, London

27th May – The O2, London

30th May – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

31st May – BP Pulse Live, Birmingham

