Flames of Durga – Bicker

Los Angeles-born, Joshua Tree-based powerhouse Flames Of Durga are thrilled to announce the release of their new single, “Bicker.”

The track showcases the band’s signature 90’s-inspired garage rock vibe and offers an anthemic rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt put down.

“Bicker” is a high-energy track with a push-and-pull dynamic that perfectly captures the frustration and empowerment of overcoming adversity. The accompanying music video, shot at Joe Rubenstein’s studio in the Burbank Hills, is a visually stunning and physically engaging spectacle. “This was the first video we’ve done where we get drenched with water while playing our instruments! We had a blast—I even got down and dirty in the mud!” says Cecilia Romero, bassist and vocalist. “The video includes everything from muddy scenes to being pulled on by masked ‘Bickerers,’ and it’s like nothing we’ve done before. I am very proud of it.”

Her twin sister and bandmate, Béah Romero, adds, “We got dirty in literal mud, sprayed with cold water, head-banged in platform boots, and had a blast with our friends who helped make this video an awesome piece of art. I’m so proud of it and stoked to have our new song, ‘Bicker,’ out in the world.”

Formed by twin sisters Béah and Cecilia Romero, Flames Of Durga delivers a thunderous and electrifying performance that blends heavy rock with empowering lyricism. The band, completed by drummer Nate Million, emerged from a shared passion for music and a life-altering car crash that inspired them to pursue their artistic dreams. Influenced by the likes of The Kills, Black Sabbath, Nirvana, The Breeders, ACDC, L7, and more, their music is a thrilling blend of passion and raw energy.

Flames of Durga Tour Dates:

09.19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Red Dwarf Pizza

09.20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

09.21 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets (2nd Annual Chopper Party Weekend)

11.23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco (L7’s Fast and Frightening Takeover)

