Elke ft Carter Ace – Insect Song

Elke, the moniker of avant-pop Nashville artist Kayla Graninger, today releases “Insect Song,” another taste of her incredible forthcoming sophomore album. Divine Urge is out October 25 on Congrats Records.

The track, which is punctuated with blasts of punky, breakbeat drums features LA-based hip-hop artist Carter Ace.

Elke spoke on the song saying, “When you are so deeply and intimately connected with someone, it can free you from loss. It’s a euphoria that turns us immortal for a short amount of time.”

Kayla has also announced a poetry book to be released simultaneously with the album on October 25. Divine Digest is a collection of poetic explorations written by Elke during the making of her album. The writings explore off kilter observations on the sanctity of nature, purging inhibitions, and childlike freedom.

“I wrote a book of poetry for the lovers and loners. After making my record, I needed time to process what it was I actually wrote. Sometimes when I write lyrics, the meaning I’m conveying doesn’t immediately click into my brain or daily actions. Sometimes a year later I’ll realize what I was saying. Divine Digest helped me form the full picture of who I am and what I need in a deeper way. I’ve been leaving myself alone these days to just exist for once without constant definition thanks to this.” – Elke

Co-produced by Elke and her close friend Jake McMullen and featuring Zac Farro (Paramore) on drums, the album seamlessly folds in her myriad influences, which span old school doo wop to prog rock to 2000s pop divas. With the sanctity of nature as a guide, Divine Urge is the sound of an artist who knows herself intimately.

