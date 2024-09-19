Deep Sea Diver – Billboard Heart

Sub Pop is announcing the signing of Deep Sea Diver, the Seattle-based rock band led by guitarist and vocalist Jessica Dobson, to release their music to the world and beyond. You can now watch the official video for “Billboard Heart,” a new song from their forthcoming album, due in early 2025.

The video was directed by Dobson, her Deep Sea Diver bandmate and partner Peter Mansen, and cinematographer Tyler Kalberg.

The rapturous “Billboard Heart” is a stunning introduction to Deep Sea Diver’s universe. The song puts Dobson and her band in the company of St. Vincent, TV on the Radio, and Flock of Dimes, bands that have found ornate and magnetic ways to make indie rock by discarding notions of how it must sound or what it must say. Dobson punches through her past here with this new song and forthcoming album. As she howls during “Billboard Heart” she is “welcoming the future by letting go of it.”

Dobson offers this on the song, “‘Billboard Heart” is a song that felt like a strange transmission, a new emotion, and a spirit-filled dream when it came. It is my nod to the simplicity of my favorite Tom Petty songs and to my love for Wim Wenders’ film Paris, Texas. The feeling of standing in the lonesome desert, embracing every particle of yourself, even the ones that are hard to look at, and fighting for your spirit to move through this world without entanglement. It is about being present and embracing the future while wholeheartedly letting go of any amount of control that I think I have in this life. ‘Billboard Heart’ is both a longing for something that may not exist and a place where I can be free.”

#thisisdeepseadiver