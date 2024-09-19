Amaria – Free Fallin’

Today, singer-songwriter and producer Amaria announces her forthcoming debut album Free Fallin’ due October 11th.

Accompanying the news, Amaria shares the latest taste of the album with new single “Finer Things,” showcasing her lush vocals and the collision of ‘90s R&B and contemporary neo-soul that embodies her sound.

On “Finer Things” Amaria maintains an unhurried prose with a production style that reimagines elements from those early 90’s visionaries like Aaliyah and Janet Jackson. The single is imbued with sensual lyrics and trance-inducing background vocals that showcase a more self-realized and mature musical undertaking.

Free Fallin’ also includes Amaria’s previously-released singles “Beggin’” and “Back to Me,” which both demonstrate her knowledge as a student of the genre in equal measure. Across her debut album, Amaria mines auras and attitudes from distinct eras throughout R&B’s celebrated history and spins them into a contemporary study of the genre that feels timeless.

“The main theme of the album, represented by the name, is the idea of going through different life experiences with no safety net,” Amaria says of the concept behind the album. “Letting life take you whichever way it wants — essentially ‘free falling.'”

