Sierra Spirit – better wild

Sierra Spirit, the solo project of Native American artist Sierra Spirit Kihega, has shared her newest single “better wild” today.

The track is the latest from her forthcoming debut EP, coin toss, out October 10 on Giant Music.

Hailing from Tulsa Oklahoma, the home of both her tribes (Otoe-Missouria and Keetoowah Cherokee), she draws from her lived experience and cultural background as part of the Native community. Serving as a beautiful ode to the power of storytelling and honoring her indigenous roots, the EP will be released a few days ahead of Indigenous People’s Day.

The newest entry from the rising artist is an exciting peak into her songwriting breadth. Of the track she shares, “Sometimes we meet people who just can’t commit and feel like being exclusive takes away their freedom. This track follows the mental progression of letting go of someone who never wanted to be yours to begin with.”

Sierra Spirit Tour Dates

10/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Chimera

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ 3731 E. Olympic Blvd Unit 105

