The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Videos

Little Moon – blue

Alex Teitz
Little Moon by Mario Alcauter

Today, Little Moon has shared the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album, Dear Divine, due out October 25th via Joyful Noise.

Dear Divine

“blue,” a flowy synth-pop track with a chaotic, self-immolating finale chronicles Emma Hardyman’s self-trust and intimacy journey, filtered through the lens of a harrowing ocean memory.

“As a small child, I once tumbled into the sea and felt my body dragged by the cold, powerful waves until my sister rescued me,” Hardyman recounts. “This experience left a lasting impression on me, and I wanted to capture the haunting beauty and raw terror of that moment because, for better or worse, it taught me that taking risks can lead to greater intimacy and self-discovery.”

The Provo, Utah-based avant-folk band led by Hardyman made waves last year, winning the 2023 edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest with a stirring submission of their explosive, ornately layered song “wonder eye.”

Tour Dates:

11/7 – SLC, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/8 – Park City, UT @ The Cabin

11/9 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Brick & Mortar

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theater

#little.moon.music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.