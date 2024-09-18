Little Moon – blue

Today, Little Moon has shared the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album, Dear Divine, due out October 25th via Joyful Noise.

“blue,” a flowy synth-pop track with a chaotic, self-immolating finale chronicles Emma Hardyman’s self-trust and intimacy journey, filtered through the lens of a harrowing ocean memory.

“As a small child, I once tumbled into the sea and felt my body dragged by the cold, powerful waves until my sister rescued me,” Hardyman recounts. “This experience left a lasting impression on me, and I wanted to capture the haunting beauty and raw terror of that moment because, for better or worse, it taught me that taking risks can lead to greater intimacy and self-discovery.”

The Provo, Utah-based avant-folk band led by Hardyman made waves last year, winning the 2023 edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest with a stirring submission of their explosive, ornately layered song “wonder eye.”

Tour Dates:

11/7 – SLC, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/8 – Park City, UT @ The Cabin

11/9 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Brick & Mortar

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theater

#little.moon.music