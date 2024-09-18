Haley Heyderickx – Foxglove

Portland, Oregon-based songwriter, Haley Heynderickx, shared her first new song since the release of her debut record, I Need to Start a Garden in 2018, last month with the title track of her sophomore album, “Seed of a Seed.” Heynderickx is sharing the second single today, and announcing that Seed of a Seed will be released digitally November 1st, while the album will be available physically on December 6th, via Mama Bird Recording Co. Where “Seed of a Seed” was a reclamation of one’s time and a plea for simplicity, “Foxglove” is a dream of that simpler future, one in concert with nature, and the world Heynderickx yearns to reconnect with.

Speaking to “Foxglove”, Heynderickx writes: “‘Foxglove’ is my daydream tune craving a slower and simpler pace of life. Sometimes it all feels so far away – living in a city being so removed from a life entwined with nature.”

On this album, Heynderickx’s signature intricate finger-picking is joined by a lush tapestry of sound that makes you feel like you’re enveloped in something bigger. Heynderickx first worked with a “core jazz boy band” composed of Daniel Rossi on drums, Denzel Mendoza on trombone, and Matthew Holmes on electric and upright bass to explore the songs with a wide freedom of expression. Later, they added electric guitarist William Seiji Marsh and Caleigh Drane on cello to lift the melodies even higher. The result is a complex forest of sound—if you imagine all the instruments as the layered leaves, Heynderickx’s voice is the light filtering through them—gentle, tender, and clear.

Seed of a Seed explores how distant we can feel from nature and ourselves in a world of technology, overconsumption, and consumerism.

This album doesn’t give you easy answers. Heynderickx’s journey is not a linear one. A theme that persists across both of her albums is that Heynderickx is still building herself. She is still growing and changing, and her songs invite us to notice that in ourselves as well. She admits, “the irony is I’ll still be asking these questions; I’m not on the other side of it.” Seed of a Seed is almost like a note to self to give herself permission to move on her timeline, at her own pace, and to surface only when she’s ready and rested. That is, she gives herself permission to go away in order to return.

Haley Heynderickx Tour Dates

Sept 22 – Sisters, OR – The Belfry

Sept 23 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

Sept 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

Sept 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

Sept 27 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

Sept 28 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Sept 29 – Boulder, CO – eTown Music Hall

Oct 1 – Albuquerque, NM – KiMo Theatre

Oct 3 – San Diego, CA – Lou Lou’s

Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Aratani Theatre

Oct 5 – San Francisco,CA – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Oct 6 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

Oct 8 – Sacramento, CA – Sofia Theatre

Oct 11 – Seattle, WA – St. Mark’s Cathedral

Oct 18 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Oct 19 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Nov 8 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Nov 9 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

Nov 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Nov 11 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy

Nov 13 – Albany, NY – The Egg

Nov 14 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Music Hall at World Cafe Live

Nov 16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Nov 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

