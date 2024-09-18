Greta Stanley – Greatest Hit

Ahead of the release of her third album, If I Get In, Where Would I Go?, the multi-talented Greta Stanley shows off more of the record’s charm with new single, ‘Greatest Hit’.

An infectious slice of pop music that represents Stanley’s natural talents as a songwriter, ‘Greatest Hit’ navigates a central theme of relationships; both with someone else, as well as with oneself. A song about self-love and the importance of prioritising your health and happiness in all its forms,

‘Greatest Hit’ is a dynamic track that speaks to the broader narrative of Stanley’s forthcoming album project.

Produced, recorded and mixed by Cheekbone at his studio in Townsville, ‘Greatest Hit’ received final mastering by Andrei Eremin (G Flip, Baker Boy). Says Stanley of the track, initial inspiration came from listening to artists including Petey and Medium Build.

“This song kind of has a double meaning, it’s about knowing that you have a lot to offer someone, and you finally found someone who doesn’t take that for granted, but it’s also a song to myself, about self love, and really working on the relationship you have with yourself. How, when you overcome these challenging things that keep you down, you could really show up for yourself; you could write that song, you could be that person that talks you up instead of down. It’s about the half of you that gets hidden when you get too deep in the dark shit in your brain, and when you work really hard (therapy, breaking habits, whatever!) you get to see this version of yourself you know you could be, and you know is someone you don’t want to keep hidden all the time.” GRETA STANLEY

