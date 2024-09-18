With the release of her new EP Crash Test, Eora/Sydney performer and songwriter Gia Darcy repositions herself as an artist to watch in this current wave of pop dominance.

Having teased the project with impressive singles, including ‘Nice Things’, ‘Next Life’ and ‘Make Me Wanna’, the Crash Test EP proves to be full of diverse influences and insights into Darcy’s exciting and evolved artistic palette.

The music, created across writing sessions in Los Angeles and then further developed and recorded in Eora/Sydney with collaborator Liam Quinn (Ruel, Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Peach PRC), is full of vivid musical textures. Thematically, Darcy explores themes of fresh relationships (‘Nice Things’, ‘Make Me Wanna’), and platonic love (‘Next Life’) with spirit and a natural charm. On Crash Test, Gia says;

“My EP, Crash Test, is the most personal body of work I’ve ever created, featuring five songs that each tell a different story from my life. Each song captures a unique emotion and moment. One song deals with the grief of losing my grandma, while another is about the pure joy and love I have for my best friend. Two tracks dive into the anxiety and excitement of starting a new relationship, despite all the fears and uncertainties. The final song is about feeling broken after a relationship ended and questioning why someone would choose to hurt and use me like that…

Musically, Crash Test blends pop, indie, and singer-songwriter vibes, reflecting the variety of emotions and stories in the EP. Each song is designed to evoke a specific mood and take listeners on a journey through my personal experiences, hoping to resonate with anyone who’s faced similar highs and lows in their own lives.” GIA DARCY

GIA DARCY ‘CRASH TEST’ EP TOUR

October 9 House of Strings, Mumbo Jumbo’s Darkinjung/Terrigal

October 10 The Hamilton Station Awabakal/Newcastle

October 11 TBH Friday’s, Towradgi Beach Hotel Dharawal/Wollongong

November 2 Trocadero Room Eora/Sydney

