Descartes a Kant – United States Headline Tour

Descartes a Kant are on the road (their first US tour since 2019) in support of their most recent studio album, After Destruction. Equal parts punk, metal, pop, shoegaze and cabaret, the critically-acclaimed underground sextet from Guadalajara, Mexico have made a name for themselves as an otherworldly, unpredictable theatrical live act. They’re considered one of the leading lights in the vibrant, ever-evolving Mexican experimental underground and have steadily gained greater international acceptance with each album and tour, sharing lineups with The Melvins, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sonic Youth, Explosions in the Sky and Slayer, as well as performing at Roskilde, Iceland Airwaves, Colombia’s Rock al Parque (where they headlined) and most recently, this year’s Punk Rock Bowling festival.

On their latest release, by lampooning contemporary emotional consumerism, the band integrated an automaton character into their lineup: The DAK, an innovative machine designed to repair emotional damage, which appears through interludes both on the album and in their live act and portrays psychic discomfort in a compulsively hyper-communicative but emotionally isolated society, with a retro-futuristic aesthetic.

Tour Dates:

9/20 Austin, TX Meanwhile Brewing

9/21 Dallas, TX Trees

9/25 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

9/29 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

10/2 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

10/5 Colorado Springs, CO Vultures

10/6 Denver, CO HQ

10/10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

10/12 Long Beach, CA Alex’s

10/26 Brooklyn, NY The Meadows

11/3 San Francisco, CA Psyched Fest

11/8 Seattle, WA Freakout Festival

