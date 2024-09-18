Caroline Kingsbury – Take My Phone Away

Today, Los Angeles indie-pop songstress Caroline Kingsbury shares “Take My Phone Away,” the third single from her upcoming EP, I Really Don’t Care!

“Take My Phone Away” is a captivatingly relatable tune about queer heartbreak. True to her signature 80s pop sound, the track is driven by big drums, Kingbury’s textured vocals, and sprinkled with synth.”Waiting by the phone, waiting for a sign that the pain you just experienced isn’t real. Drowning your pain in distraction. Did love ever live with you? Was it all a dream?” These are the musings Caroline unpacks on this record, as evidenced by lyrics like “I don’t want to be better / If better means I am living without you.”

“I was lucky enough to write this song with Justin Tranter and Ryland Blackinton,” she continues, “in a period of time when heartbreak was really fresh for me and we took it all and put it into a perfect pop song. Can someone PLEASE take my phone away?”

“Take My Phone Away” serves as the final single ahead of the release of I Really Don’t Care!, joining “Alabama” and lead single “Our House” as representatives of what we can expect from Kingsbury’s sophomore EP. “Caroline is a singer’s singer, a rockstar’s rockstar, and a vulnerable storyteller all at the same time,” songwriter Justin Tranter says.

She recalls, “With I Really Don’t Care!, I went into the writing process with an open heart and alongside Charlie Brand, Justin Tranter, and Ryland Blackinton we brought my sound into a new dimension that I have never tapped into before.” I Really Don’t Care! is a culmination of the three years since she released her debut album, Heaven’s Just a Flight.

“Everything I write is personal,” Caroline continues. “No matter how hard I try to be mysterious, I can’t help but share my life and my story with you. I try to be a chill girl but I’m not. My first lesbian heartbreak (which is its own special brand of heartbreak of its own), family estrangement after having that first lesbian relationship, and working late shifts to pay my rent – I Really Don’t Care! shows that no matter how hard I try I really do care..I’ve come to accept that it’s my superpower.”

CAROLINE KINGSBURY LIVE

Oct 11 – Visalia, CA – Pride Visalia

Oct 12 – Visalia, CA – Pride Visalia

Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge – EP Release Show

Nov 7 – New York City, NY – Mercury Lounge

Feb 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club

Feb 27 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Feb 28 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Room

Mar 1 – Montreal, QC – L’Esco

Mar 3 – Toronto, ON – The Dance Cave

Mar 4 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

Mar 5 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

Mar 8 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

Mar 10 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Mar 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The DLC at Quarters

Mar 13 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

Mar 14 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

Mar 15 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

Mar 17 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

Mar 20 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Mar 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

Mar 23 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

Mar 24 – Austin, TX – Parish

Mar 25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

Mar 26 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

Mar 28 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room

Mar 29 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory

Mar 30 – Orlando, FL – The Social

Mar 1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

Mar 2 – Washington, DC – Atlantis

Mar 4 – New York, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg

#kingsburyxx