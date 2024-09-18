Bonzie – Do You Know Who I Am

Pop visionary BONZIE has released her new single and video “Do You Know Who I Am” from her upcoming fourth studio album, When I Found The Trap Door, out independently October 18.

A sprawling pop fantasia which includes an orchestral section arranged by Bright Eyes’ Nathaniel Walcott and electronic percussion from SML’s Jeremiah Chiu, “Do You Know Who I Am” takes on the nebulous nature of identity and arrives alongside a mesmerizingly ethereal music video directed by Jasper Soloff (Tinashe, Tate McRae) and edited by Luis Caraza (Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Charli XCX).

“I feel we’re all on a journey — until the clock runs out — to convince the world of our identities,” shares BONZIE on the new single. “There is a certain sense of desperation to both hold onto that identity and also distribute it. I don’t think social media started this — I think humans have always been this way — but perhaps we see the phenomenon more clearly and obviously through social media. It’s neither good nor bad; it’s just the nature of the journey we’re all on. What does it mean to be authentically ‘ourselves’ amidst the pressures of conforming to expectations of our society and culture? Who are we to other people? How does that affect who we are to ourselves? Do you know who I am; will you believe it in time?”

Produced and written solely by BONZIE and mixed with the help of multi-GRAMMY winner Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan), When I Found The Trap Door stands as a testament to BONZIE’s unwavering artistry and marks a significant milestone in her career, which began with her debut album at the age of 15.

