Pom Pom Squad – 2025 North American Headlining Tour

Today, Pom Pom Squad announces a 28-date cross-country headlining tour in support of their highly-anticipated forthcoming LP Mirror Starts Moving Without Me, out October 25th via City Slang.

Spotify Presale runs on Thursday, September 19 from 10am EST–10pm EST, while Public On-Sale launches Friday, September 20 at 10am Local.

The tour, which opens on February 26th in Philadelphia and concludes with a homecoming performance at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg on April 4th, will hit major markets across the lower 48, with performances in New Orleans, Nashville, LA, Washington DC, and more.

Pom Pom Squad’s 2021 album Death of a Cheerleader may have been heralded as one of 2021’s standout indie rock debut records, but with Mirror Starts Moving Without Me (announced on July 30th), the band is vehemently disavowing the expectations laid upon them, delivering a body of work that self-examines one’s own limits of identity… before taking a massive sledgehammer to any walls boxing them in.

Pom Pom Squad previously teased ‘Mirror Starts Moving Without Me’ with the release of “Downhill”, a cheeky yet cutthroat look at the dualities of life’s obstacles and changes. “I was thinking a lot about the push-pull between those opposing sides of my personality, said Mia Berrin. “Sometimes being ambitious feels like being self-destructive and I wanted to explore the line between the two.”

Last week they released “Street Fighter.”

Pom Pom Squad 2025 Headlining Dates

Wed, Feb 26, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club*

Thu, Feb 27, 2025 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair*

Fri, Feb 28, 2025 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Room*

Sat, Mar 1, 2025 – Montreal, QC – L’Esco*

Mon, Mar 3, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s (Dance Cave)*

Tue, Mar 4, 2025 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar*

Wed, Mar 5, 2025 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag*

Fri, Mar 7, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Sat, Mar 8, 2025 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade*

Mon, Mar 10, 2025 – Denver, CO – Marquis*

Tue, Mar 11, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The DLC*

Thu, Mar 13, 2025 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater*

Fri, Mar 14, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Barboza*

Sat, Mar 15, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret*

Mon, Mar 17, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop*

Wed, Mar 19, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

Thu, Mar 20, 2025 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room*

Fri, Mar 21, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar*

Sun, Mar 23, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada*

Mon, Mar 24, 2025 – Austin, TX – Parish*

Tue, Mar 25, 2025 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs*

Wed, Mar 26, 2025 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia*

Fri, Mar 28, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room*

Sat, Mar 29, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory*

Sun, Mar 30, 2025 – Orlando, FL – The Social*

Tue, Apr 1, 2025 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)*

Wed, Apr 2, 2025 – Washington, DC – Atlantis*

Fri, Apr 4, 2025 – New York, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg*

* w/ Caroline Kingsbury

