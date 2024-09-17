Lambrini Girls – Company Culture

After a busy summer setting stages on fire and whipping audiences into a frenzy, including supporting Amyl and the Sniffers around North America, and playing Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and other festivals around the UK/EU, Lambrini Girls show no signs of slowing down. Today the brash, glorious UK duo unleash their new single ‘Company Culture’ alongside a video and a slew of tour dates, including a headlining stop in NYC at Union Pool in December.

Speaking on ‘Company Culture’, Lambrini Girls say “Tired of working twice as hard while white, middle-aged men get credit for your ideas? Afraid to report harassment? Constantly second-guessing to avoid conflict? If you’ve answered yes: you’re probably a woman or a queer person.”

“If these challenges hold you back, it’s entirely your fault. And if you succeed, you’ll feel like a fraud. No matter how hard you work, you won’t be taken seriously. Your boss wants to shag you, HR thinks you’re hysterical—so maybe just shut the fuck up and smile. Many girls would kill for your position, stop complaining or it’s back to the kitchen. Welcome to the boys’ club.”

Tour Dates

Fri Sep 19 – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg – Germany*

Thurs Oct 10 – Zinnober Festival, Essen – Germany*

Sat Oct 12 – Keroxen – Canary Islands*

Sat Oct 19 – SWN Festival – Cardiff*

Sat Oct 26 – Croc The Rock, Etagnières – Switzerland*

Tue Nov 5 – Mutations Festival – Brighton (DJ Set)*

Fri Nov 8 – Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik – Iceland*

Sun Nov 10 – Sonic City, Kortrijk – Belgium*

Fri Nov 29 – Alexandra Palace – London #

Sat Nov 30 – Alexandra Palace – London #

Tue Dec 3 – Brooklyn, NY, Union Pool – USA

Tue Feb 25 – Lille, Aeronef – France

Wed Feb 26 – Nantes, Stereolux – France

Thu Feb 27 – Paris, La Maroquinerie – France

Sat Mar 1 – Ravenna, Hana Bi – Italy

Mon Mar 3 – Prague, Bike Jesus – Czech Republic

Tue Mar 4 – Leipzig, Moritzbastei – Germany

Wed Mar 5 – Berlin, Neue Zukunft – Germany

Fri Mar 7 – Stockholm, Hus7 – SwedenSat Mar 8 – Oslo, John Dee – Norway

Sun Mar 9 – Goteborg, Pustervik – Sweden

Tue Mar 11 – Copenhagen, Ideal Bar – Denmark

Wed Mar 12 – Hamburg, Nochtspeicher – Germany

Thu Mar 13 – Rotterdam , Rotown – Netherlands

Fri Mar 14 – Amsterdam, Melkweg – Netherlands

Sat Mar 15 – Eindhoven, Effenaar – Netherlands

Mon Mar 17 – Cologne, Bumann & Sohn – Germany

Wed Mar 19 – Luxembourg, Rotondes – Luxembourg

Thu Mar 20 – Reims, La Cartonnerie – France

Fri Mar 21 – Rouen, Le 106 – France

Tue Apr 1 – Bristol, The Fleece – UK

Wed Apr 2 – Southampton, Joiners – UK

Thu Apr 3 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds – UK

Fri Apr 4 – Birkenhead, Future Yard – UK

Sat Apr 5 – Dublin, Whelans – Ireland

Mon Apr 7 – York, The Crescent – UK

Tue Apr 8 – Leeds, Brudenell – UK

Wed Apr 9 – Glasgow, Stereo – UK

Thu Apr 10 – Manchester, Gorilla – UK

Fri Apr 11 – Nottingham, Bodega – UK

Sat Apr 12 – Brighton, Chalk – UK

Thu Apr 17 – London, Electric Brixton – UK

# supporting IDLES

*Festival

#lambrinigirls