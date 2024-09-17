Fiona Silver – The Spell

Fiona Silver emerges with a fresh sound that is epic and electric, with stories to tell on her upcoming EP, The Spell. The EP will be independently released October 11th and available on al digital platforms.

Silver talks about The Spell: “The Spell is a concept record – a collection of songs I created with various collaborators in New York and Los Angeles, that threads together stories which all have a darker underbelly, and a bit of magic. Each song was created with a visual in mind – as if written for a film. I wanted to access a span of moments in time from Levitate, which taps into the more current sounds of rock as well as a first person perspective, to Evil Eyes which is a narrative about some of my ancestors who immigrated from islands in the Aegean Sea, and blends eastern tones with psychedelic rock, an orchestral arrangement and even a dash of poetry. Every song is unique.”

‘Vertigo,’ the psychedelic, 60’s spy-film inspired debut single from The Spell lends itself to fans of Arctic Monkeys, St. Vincent, Shannon and the Clams, and The Kills.

Recorded live in Brooklyn by Grammy nominated engineer/musician Billy Aukstik- analog warmth and retro nostalgia weave through the sound, while the mix (by Joey Wunch at Flux Studios) is given a modern touch with FX that fans of Tame Impala may appreciate.

#fionasilver