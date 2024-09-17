Fightmilk – That Thing You Did

Hot on the heels of announcing their third album, DIY power pop quartet Fightmilk are unleashing its third single, “That Thing You Did” on 17th September 2024.

The track sees Fightmilk return to their vicious and riff-heavy best, as singer and lyricist Lily Rae explores trying (and failing) to forgive someone after a bad relationship.

Rae explains that the song’s origins came from one of the band’s regular discussions about cover versions. “That Thing You Did started with the title. Alex wanted us to cover That Thing You Do for a show, and I liked how putting it in the past tense made it sound so much more ominous and vengeful. So I wrote the song from the viewpoint of somebody who’s just trying to move on from a bad relationship, but the ‘souvenirs’ in this case just won’t leave. As we were writing it, the meaning started oozing out without realising.”

“It’s about refusing to forgive somebody.” Lily adds. “Just because somebody says sorry, it doesn’t mean you have to accept it.”

Talking about the song’s creation, guitarist Alex Wisgard says: “We kept banging our heads against That Thing You Did for about eighteen months, because we were trying to be too clever about it – we’ve lost a lot of good songs that way, but we all had faith in this one. The version you hear was maybe the fifth or sixth time we’d played it, recorded about half an hour after we nailed the arrangement. Lily came back with a whole new chorus the next day, and that was that – the only time we’ve ever finished a song in the studio. And I still want to cover That Thing You Do.”

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming third album No Souvenirs,

A riotous combination of riffage, pop hooks, angst, heartfelt emotions, wit, and wisdom crashed out with infectious, gleeful abandon, the new album will be released on 15th November 2024 via Fika Recordings (Mammoth Penguins, Fortitude Valley) and new kids on the block INH Records.

Live Dates:

15.11.24 – London – Paper Dress Vintage (album release show)

16.11.24 – Cambridge – Indie Pop All Dayer

27.11.24 – Sheffield – Sydney & Matilda (with Slash Fiction)

28.11.24 – Glasgow – Stereo (supporting Slime City)

#fightmilkisaband