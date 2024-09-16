Paytra – World’s About To Get Crazy

Paytra pulls no punches in this scathing hip-hop/R&B anthem that calls upon women to step up while taking aim at the hypocrisy of the MAGA political and cultural movement.

Never one to back away from speaking her truth, Paytra’s outspoken pop journey continues with a throwback anthem that tips its hat to Jay-Z, Dr Dre, and Wu-Tang Clan while channeling the vocal styles of Eve, TLC, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat. “World’s About To Get Crazy” leans into sisterhood and compassion, but also unapologetically unleashes the pent-up frustration and fury many women feel about the misogyny, sexism, and racism that have re-emerged under the guise of freedom and patriotism.

“I feel like artists need to start shouting this message from the rooftops– sure, we all love a feel-good dance tune, but let’s talk about what’s going on!” Paytra adds, “We are truly in the middle of a moment in history that will define America – and music is the most influential piece of pop culture. I want people to feel like their anger is justified.. but that it must mobilize us to fight and VOTE for change.”

