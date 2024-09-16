Our Girl – What You Told Me

Our Girl break the emotional dam with the “What You Told Me,” the latest single off their much-anticipated new album The Good Kind due out November 8 via Bella Union.

The Britpop-influenced indie rock track is strapped with a powerful wall of shoegaze-y guitars, bouncy percussion and irresistible vocal harmonies. The song reflects on the relief and sudden joy felt when things get better after a stretch of struggle & having someone in your life to share it with. The weather breaks, and suddenly the world opens up a bit, it all comes into focus and things that felt impossible feel exciting and more in reach. This new song comes just after the album’s acclaimed title track “The Good Kind,” an orchestral-pop beauty featuring input from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, who helped bring the song to life in its early stages.

Singer/guitarist Soph Nathan shares, “This song’s about seeing illness affect someone I love. It’s about the heartbreak in that, but also the comfort and joy in the moments of respite. It always makes life a bit better to share in it with someone else, even if it feels like the odds are against you sometimes.”

