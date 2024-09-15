Dead Posey – Are You In A Cult?

Dead Posey — lead singer, Danyell Souza and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist, Tony Nova — proudly announce their new album Are You In A Cult?, alongside a new single “Scar.”

The album drops on October 18.

As the title suggests, the album explores the phenomenon of mini-cults in the modern day, inspired by political figures, social media influencers, authors, self-help gurus, and celebrities. The band’s punk-rock spirit shines in their lyrical themes while sprinkling a hefty dose of “DGAF” attitude and an alluring macabre essence inspired by cults, monsters, nightmares, and devils. The album incorporates the hallmarks of goth spirit and punk rebellion with ’80s synth pop and ’90s alt-rock.

When asked about the album announcement, Dead Posey say, “We’ve been chomping at the bit to get this debut album out and are excited it’s finally happening. It’s been a long time coming with the early versions of some songs dating back a few years. The title ‘Are You In A Cult?’ comes from us seeing what look like mini-cults forming everywhere. Regular people getting tempted and manipulated to follow one charismatic leader, idea or worldview, often to their own harm. We’re all guilty of it at some point, but we hope asking the question can give people some power back.”

To add, when asked about the new single “Scar,” Dead Posey notes, “This is the most vulnerable song we’ve written to date, and the last one we recorded for the album. It comes from the demons lurking in the corners of my mind and the monsters I feel creeping in the night – that feeling you get when you’re beat down by the world and don’t know how you’ll make it through. It’s a cathartic lullaby for all those who are lost going through their own dark nights of the soul. When we admit the pain is real – that’s when healing takes place and we can learn to live with the scars.”

#deadposey