BONES UK – SOFT  

GRAMMY-nominated duo, BONES UK, have dropped their latest full-length record today, SOFT, available now via Sumerian Records.

To celebrate the news, they’ve also released the focus track ‘ME’.

‘ME’ is an anthem of self-empowerment and individuality, capturing the highs and lows of the journey toward self-acceptance. In a world full of comparisons, the song confronts the challenge of staying true to oneself, encouraging you to embrace your personal strengths and flaws alike.

SOFT builds on the massive success of their 2019 self-titled debut, the unapologetically rebellious duo returns with a visceral, anthemic take on their future-rock mélange of swaggering guitars, gritty electronics, and love-yourself / think-for-yourself lyrics. The 11-tracks are bound by through lines of massive hooks, bold stylistic cocktails, and empowering lyrics.

“It’s everything you loved about the first record, turned up,” said vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones. “Keeping things scrappy, raw and real, with enough electronic beats to keep our industrial dance-heads happy and enough heartbreakers to keep our romantics listening.”

