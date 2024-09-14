The Other LA – Freakshow

The Other LA, a powerhouse in the Nashville rock scene known for its electrifying performances and gripping lyrics proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated single, “Freakshow” that embodies the raw energy that The Other LA is renowned for.

Individuality is championed by frontwoman Aria Fowler as the band continues to push the boundaries of the definition of hard rock. In a period of metamorphosis, this new single is the bridge of what The Other LA is known for, and what is yet to come. This new single showcases a point of view any alt people have faced at one point in time—leering and ogling. Aria reflects, “I don’t express myself for others, I love treating every day as an excuse to look different for my own amusement, but that doesn’t mean I am a novelty.” The Other LA is transitioning into a new definition of what it is to create music, and what creative expression can become.

“I want people to feel like they can break the rules with creativity because it seems that right now there is a lack of expression and individuality. Don’t be afraid to stand out, but do it for you and only you. Individuality is all we have,” says Aria.

The single explores overcoming adversity, embracing one’s true self, and the highs and lows of being yourself today.

The Other LA Tour Dates:

Friday, 9/13 in Miami, FL Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Saturday, 9/14 in Satellite Beach, FL @ Wynfield’s w/ Scotty Austin

Sunday, 9/15 in Pompano Beach, FL @ Piper’s w/ Scotty Austin

Saturday, 9/21 in Albany, Georgia @Rocktoberfest III Music Festival

#theotherla