The Arts Lead Sheet #111 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, and opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. See The Arts Lead Sheet Archive.

Grants

The Rawabet Production grants – September 15, 2024

The Salt Lick Incubator – September 30, 2024

Jobs

Opportunities

Folk Alliance Scholarship

SeriesFest: Women Directing Mentorship – October 23, 2024

SeriesFest: Season 11 Submissions – January 14, 2025

Events

See Jane 2024: On-Screen Representation in Children’s TV from 2018-2023 – New York, NY – September 24, 2024 – 6pm EST

State of Data in The Music Industry – Wednesday 25, 2024 -1pm EST

Event Safety Alliance (ESA) Crowd Safety Workshop – San Diego, CA – November 11-12, 2024

Academy of Production Technology – Entertainment Electronics 2 Days Class – San Diego, CA – November 11-12, 2024

ESA – Entertainment Rigging Workshop – San Diego, CA – November 11-12, 2024