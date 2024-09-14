The Arts Lead Sheet #111 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events
What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, and opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. See The Arts Lead Sheet Archive.
Grants
The Rawabet Production grants – September 15, 2024
The Salt Lick Incubator – September 30, 2024
Jobs
Opportunities
SeriesFest: Women Directing Mentorship – October 23, 2024
SeriesFest: Season 11 Submissions – January 14, 2025
Events
See Jane 2024: On-Screen Representation in Children’s TV from 2018-2023 – New York, NY – September 24, 2024 – 6pm EST
State of Data in The Music Industry – Wednesday 25, 2024 -1pm EST
Event Safety Alliance (ESA) Crowd Safety Workshop – San Diego, CA – November 11-12, 2024
Academy of Production Technology – Entertainment Electronics 2 Days Class – San Diego, CA – November 11-12, 2024
ESA – Entertainment Rigging Workshop – San Diego, CA – November 11-12, 2024