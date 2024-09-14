Pale Waves – Thinking About You

Buzzy, critically acclaimed UK darlings Pale Waves have released their new track and video “Thinking About You” from their upcoming fourth studio album Smitten out September 27 via Dirty Hit. A masterclass in wistful dream-pop, “Thinking About You” follows frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie as she laments a past relationship and considers what remains in its wake.

“‘Thinking About You’ is about a situation when someone leaves and you can’t quite fully move on yet,” shares Heather. “You know you should and that it’ll be better for you in the long run, but it’s harder and more painful than it seems”

“Thinking About You” follows the release of lead single “Perfume.”

Produced by Iain Berryman (Wolf Alice, Florence and the Machine, beabadoobee) and written between the US and UK over a two-year period, Smitten blends the band’s timeless indie rock with a new wave of romantic nostalgia to celebrate Pale Waves’ newfound level of confidence, freedom, and self-acceptance while they reflect on their roots and explore themes of vulnerability, love, sexuality, queerness, finding yourself, moving on, and growing up.

2024 TOUR DATES

October 3 – The Waterfront – Norwich, UK

October 4 – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK

October 5 – Neighbourhood Festival – Manchester, UK

October 6 – Rock City – Nottingham, U

October 8 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

October 9 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

October 10 – Foundry – Sheffield, UK

October 11 – Fat Sam’s – Dundee, UK

October 13 – SWG3 – Glasgow, UK

October 14 – Boiler Shop – Newcastle, UK

October 15 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

October 17 – HERE at Outernet – London, UK SOLD OUT

October 18 – HERE at Outernet – London, UK

December 9 – Bigcat – Osaka, Japan

December 10 – Toyosu PIT – Tokyo, Japan

