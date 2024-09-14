BlakeIANA – Problem

BlakeIANA releases new single and video for “Problem” on 300 Entertainment.

Hustlers aren’t made. They’re born. A lifelong hunger—practically developed in the womb— drives BlakeIANA. The St. Louis-born rapper instantly makes her presence known by spitting raw truth and exuding boss-level charisma and confidence with a laser focus. Growing up, she lived with her mom and little sister surrounded by a big extended family of aunts and uncles. Immersed in the beauty world, she learned the ropes by hanging out in a local hair and nail salon owned by her older cousins. At eight-years-old, she taught herself how to braid. During high school, she picked up another skill, doing eyelash extensions for a growing clientele of peers and finding her own niche. She asserted herself as a boss for the first time and developed an entrepreneurial vision at the helm of her own business. In 2022, an Atlanta vacation put everything into perspective for BlakeIANA after she visited the Trap Museum. Upon returning home, she spent as much time in the studio as possible. In 2022, BlakeIANA cooked up her breakout “Bing Bong” powered up by her elastic wordplay and chantable choruses. It instantly exploded on social media, piling up millions of views on TikTok and over 1 million streams on Spotify.

#blakeiana