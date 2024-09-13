Zoe Ko – Kiss My (Ah)

Today, rising artist Zoe Ko unveils a new song, “Kiss My (Ah).”

“Kiss My (Ah)” is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. It’s catchy, sassy, and gets the point across in one sentence. It represents my clap back to my mean girl feud in high school but also the attitude I now live by because of that experience and because of growing up in NYC. On my debut EP last year, I started telling the story of my mean girl growing up but never really finished the story and said my peace. So, a lot of “Kiss My (Ah)” is about that and how it basically forced me to choose to either curl up into a sad ball or strut down the street like a runway model not caring what anyone thought. Similarly, NYC taught me to do whatever the hell I want cause literally who cares what anyone thinks about it. If you don’t like me, you can kiss my ass. My biggest references for this song were “Hella Good” by No Doubt and “Gimme More” by Britney Spears! Every time I listen to this song or perform it, I feel a little more confident after,” – Zoe Ko

Ko is currently on the road supporting UPSAHL on an extensive North American tour through October 15, which includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, Austin, Seattle and more.

TOUR DATES

September 13—Phoenix, AZ—The Rebel Lounge*

September 16—Fort Worth—Tulips*

September 17—Austin, TX—Parish*

September 18—Houston, TX—WOMH*

September 20—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*

September 21—Durham, NC—Motorco Music Hall*

September 22—Richmond, VA—Richmond Music Hall*

September 24—Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry*

September 25—Washington, DC—The Howard Theatre*

September 27—Toronto, ON—Velvet Underground*

September 28—Buffalo, NY—Rec Room*

September 30—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club*

October 1—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom*

October 3—Chicago, IL—Chop Shop*

October 5—Denver, CO—Meow Wolf*

October 6—Salt Lake City, UT—SLC Soundwell*

October 8—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile*

October 9—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom*

October 11—San Francisco, CA—The Chapel*

October 15—Nashville, TN—BLRK Showcase

*with UPSAHL

