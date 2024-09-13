Party Nails – Same Old Song

Multifaceted singer-songwriter, artist, musician and producer Party Nails releases her new single “Same Old Song” September 13th via Eye Knee Records.

The indie rock ode is sung into the rear view mirror, with the artist seeming to have chucked her bluer feelings into the backseat (with snacks) and let “fun” sit shotgun all the way to the slumber party. She confides, “For a while, I called this ‘Through The Trees’, because that image of looking through the trees for my childhood self was the impetus for writing the song. I could feel the feeling I was trying to write down the whole time, and the only way to stop living in the feeling was to write it down, accurately. This was a period of lockdown where my psyche was interacting with my idea of “home” a lot. As I chipped away at what was then called ‘Through The Trees’, it became clearer and clearer that I was talking to my younger self. I wasn’t angry with her, or sad with her, or warning her of anything. I was just documenting our co-existence. I had the lines “I’ve been drinking, I’ve been thinking, I’ve been crying, I’ve been dreaming, I’ve been fiending, I’m so tired” in a songwriting notebook for a long time, waiting for a home. They were the perfect post-chorus. Anna Crane plays drums on it, which really elevates the energy for me.”

“Same Old Song” features honey-soaked vocals, irresistible melodies and lush guitars. The single is a heartfelt diary entry set to a dreamy, lofi soundtrack. Party Nails continues to showcase her knack for crafting deeply personal yet universally relatable tracks. The production is rich and textured, allowing her thoughtful songwriting to shine through. Fans of introspective pop and indie rock will find plenty to appreciate in Party Nail’s honest and emotive approach in “Same Old Song”.

Pillow Talk, Party Nails long-awaited third album (due at the top of 2025), finds songwriter-producer-artist Elana Carroll in a honey colored party mood. For Pillow Talk, Carroll has partnered with Eye Knee Records (founded by musicians Holly Miranda & Amb. Parsley, with the sharp mind and steady hand of boss lady, Elissa Young).

#partypartynails