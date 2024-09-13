Natalie Jane – The Top

Today, with no sign of slowing down, Natalie Jane drops her earthquaking, triumphant single “The Top” – the latest taste of her forthcoming Sick to my Stomach EP, out September 27 via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects.

A fight song powered by huge bass drops and driving synths, the new track fittingly appears in Netflix’s hotly tipped dystopian film, Uglies, which premiered today.

Produced by PomPom (John Legend, Noah Kahan, Lyn Lapid), “The Top” finds Natalie preparing to lead her own revolution, flexing her famous vocal prowess amid a swirl of futuristic effects. If she sounds like she’s spoiling for a fight, there’s a reason: “I wrote this about someone who told me to give up on my dreams,” says Natalie. “They said I needed a fallback for when this didn’t work out. So I wrote the line, ‘Just watch, I’ll be waving at you from the top.’”

Music supervisor, Rob Lowry, shared his thoughts on the synchronicity:

“From the moment we heard Natalie Jane’s “The Top,” we knew we had to find a way to work it into Uglies. Tonally speaking, the instrumentation felt so a part of what we were trying to create sonically with the music of the film – both with score and the source. And lyrically, Natalie was hitting on so many themes that our protagonists were dealing with in their own journeys – both in the film’s narrative and their own internal battles – that it felt tailor made for the film. Being able to use the song multiple times in the project allowed us to make the song and the message a part of the actual narrative, rather than it playing a supportive or complementary role. We are able to use Natalie’s anthemic tale of growth and empowerment as a way to show and highlight Tally’s evolution on screen. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job, when we’re able to collaborate with like-minded artists on expanding the story of a song that lives outside the boundaries of your speakers and your screens. “The Top” lives with you as a core thematic element of the film long after the credits have rolled.”

#nataliejanesings