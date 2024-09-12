Shower Curtain – benadryl man

Shower Curtain, the four-piece NYC band led by Brazilian-American artist Victoria Winter, are excited to share their new single “benadryl man.” A follow-up to lead single “wish u well” and its official music video, today’s song is an exploration of insomnia-induced nightmares soundtracked by driving string arrangements and staticky distortion. Discordant production evokes haunted memories and scary visions, reminiscent of iconic horror movie scores. This marks the second single from their debut album words from a wishing well due out Friday, October 18 via Angel Tapes/Fire Talk Records.

‘benadryl man’ tells the story of my issues with sleeping and anxiety,” says bandleader Victoria Winter. “I see a figure sitting on my couch and it prevents me from entering a stage of peace, moreover not feeling safe in my home. The instrumentals are a little sinister and creepy, and I always envisioned having strings on this.”

On the production of the song, co-producer and guitarist Ethan Williams (Punchlove) says, “We brought in our friends Zach Mezzo (Catcher) and Wil Ren (Wince) who laid down violin and cello, respectively. We overdubbed them playing slightly different parts, improvised based on our (very vague) directions, twice to make it feel like a string quartet. Some of my favorite moments are Zach playing electric violin through guitar effects to create this creepy, otherworldly gliding sound you hear in the verse and the “quartet” doing Hitchcock-style screeches in the end-chorus.

Also premiering today, the official music video for the track features artwork by artist Kati Kirsch and direction from Winter and bassist Cody Hudgins (Crate).

Viewers enter into a digital world of angels, bunnies and trinkets, inspired by viral Calico Critter TikTok videos that depict bunnies with real-world dilemmas. Brazilian/Chilean designer quiet sports brought additional textures and backgrounds into the mix, adding to the otherworldly feeling of the video. On the inspiration behind the video, Winter says, “A couple of months ago I went to an exhibition in Bushwick and saw an installation piece by artist Kati Kirsch. She had spray-painted bunnies that were hopping around the gallery. I knew I really wanted to use that piece in a video because it really spoke to me – the bunnies felt like they had their own personality and a life of their own which I loved.”

