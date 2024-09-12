Divide and Dissolve – Monolithic

Divide and Dissolve sign to Bella Union and share the brand new single “Monolithic” as their North American tour kicks off today. A new album is expected in 2025.

“‘Monolithic’ is a prayer for systems of liberation, freedom, Indigenous sovereignty, and for a Black future. This song is hope for the seemingly impossible and for things that have never been seen or experienced in many lifetimes. Where no memories have been created. – Takiaya Reed

Divide and Dissolve’s music is an acknowledgement of the dispossession that occurs due to colonial violence, it honours ancestors, opposes white supremacy and calls for indigenous sovereignty.

Takiaya Reed’s dense sound is overwhelmingly heavy; a dissonant pounding of percussion, guitars, piano, synths and saxophone, interwoven with passages of orchestral beauty that give a feeling of respite.

Divide and Dissolve have released four full-length albums to date; Basic (2017, DERO), Abomination (2018, DERO), Gas Lit (2021, Invada) and was complemented by the Gas Lit remix EP, including reworkings by Moor Mother, Chelsea Wolfe and Bearcat. Most recently the band released Systemic (2023, Invada), and plan to follow up with their Bella Union debut in 2025.

Catch Divide and Dissolve supporting Systemic for the final time this year across North America.

9/12: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

9/13: Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

9/14: Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

9/16: Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

9/17: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

9/18: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

9/19: West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

9/20: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill

9/21: Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

9/23: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9/24: Seattle, WA @ The Sunset

9/26: Boise, ID @ Neurolux

9/27: Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC

9/28: Englewood, CO @ Moes

10/1: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

10/2: Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

10/3: Columbus, OH @ Rumba

10/4: New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

10/5: Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

10/6: Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/9: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

10/10: Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs

10/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

10/12: Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

10/15: Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

10/16: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/17: Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/18: Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

10/19: New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

#divideanddissolve