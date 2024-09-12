DEFENCES – Shadowlight

Future alternative metal greats DEFENCES have released the title track off their upcoming album ‘Shadowlight’, out November 8 via Long Branch Records.

“This song talks retrospectively about the process of exploring your inner darkness,” comments singer Cherry Duesbury. “This involves uncovering discarded, repressed and rejected parts of yourself and shedding a light on them, working through the uncomfortable, painful things we don’t like about ourselves, and our fears. Being conscious of these things leads to acceptance, which leads to self-awareness. This process, known as Shadow Work, is something that has become an important part of my life. As difficult as it is, I frequently find myself facing my darkness and learning to understand it more deeply, or from a different perspective, eventually embracing it as part of me, rather than ignoring it and hoping it goes away. The lyrics for ‘Shadowlight’ were actually written in an attempt at foreshadowing, or manifestation before I’d even begun to do any of the work. It’s an ongoing thing you never really stop doing, a healing journey that lasts a lifetime. I think that’s the vibe you get by the song’s conclusion. I remember being quite nervous about showing these vocals to the guys when I first demoed my ideas, because it felt incredibly raw at the time, almost to the point of being cheesy. To be singing about learning to love all of myself, especially when I hadn’t really yet. Luckily they all loved it, I hope everyone else does too!”

DEFENCES comments about the album:

“’Shadowlight’ stems from a period of solitude and deep reflection, as we explore what it means to accept your inner darkness. Acknowledging, understanding and ultimately accepting it for what it is, learning how to sit with it or use it to change your outlook. The album sees all sides of this, tying in the parallel of the artistic process itself and what it is to create. To open yourself up to the possibility that you may not achieve what you believe in your core to be something you deserve, that you may not reach your potential. This cycle of disappointment and self-sabotage is commonplace, with nothing left but to chase a sense of absolution and validation forever out of reach.”

DEFENCES Live:

19.09. DE, Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli / Reeperbahnfestival

09.11. UK, London – Camden Assembly (Album Release Show)

29.11. DE, Oberhausen – Druckluft /w Rising Insane

30.11. DE, Bremen – Tower /w Rising Insane

01.12. DE, Dresden – Blauer Salon /w Rising Insane

07.12. UK, Brighton – Hammerdown Winter Militia

