Charli xcx ft troye sivan – Talk talk

Charli xcx today releases ‘Talk talk featuring troye sivan’.

The new track will feature on Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat – a brand new version of Charli’s critically acclaimed album – released on Friday 11th October via Atlantic Records.

Charli released her sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ in June which has become the most critically acclaimed album of the year. ‘BRAT’ has also well and truly made its mark on the cultural zeitgeist; the audacious campaign has seen Charli cause roadblocks around the world with her pop-up ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ sets, break the internet with viral videos and surprise collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde, Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, and Rachel Sennott and introduce a new tone of green to the social lexicon.

Charli will be embarking on her biggest ever headline shows in arenas throughout the UK in November and December as well as teaming up with longtime collaborator Troye Sivan for their highly anticipated co-headline US arena tour ‘Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat’ which kicks off this weekend.

Charli xcx 2024 Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sat 14/09/24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon 16/09/24 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Wed 18/09/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – Sold Out

Fri 20/09/24 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mon 23/09/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – Sold Out

Wed 25/09/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – Sold Out

Thu 26/09/24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – Sold Out

Sat 28/09/24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – Sold Out

Mon 30/09/24 – Chicago, IL – United Center – Sold Out

Wed 02/10/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu 03/10/24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – Sold Out

Sat 05/10/24 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun 06/10/24 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed 09/10/24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri 11/10/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun 13/10/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue 15/10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – Sold Out

Wed 16/10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri 18/10/24 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun 20/10/24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – Sold Out

Tue 22/10/24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed 23/10/24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – Sold Out

Wed 27/11/24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena

Thu 28/11/24 – London, UK – The O2

Fri 29/11/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Mon 02/12/24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

