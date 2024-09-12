Babyfangs – Feelings Bleed

Memphis born LA musician Babyfangs has released her debut single “Feelings Bleed”, a song born out of her year-long stay at a Utah treatment center for “troubled teens,”

The facility is part of an industry rocked by waves of recently uncovered controversy surrounding the abusive practices and conditions employed to subjugate its young residents. “‘Feelings Bleed’ delves into the idea of escaping or running away from not only the treatment center, but also the feelings it left me with,” shares Babyfangs (Ava Wilson). “I think writing this song was the closure I needed, I never felt like the program cared about me therefore I shouldn’t care about it anymore.” Babyfang’s syrupy vocals saturate the air like the heavy humidity of a late August Tennessee afternoon. In the single’s accompanying music video, we’re further introduced to Babyfangs southern gothic aesthetic, and her deep rooted affinity and connection to the natural world.

Babyfangs has felt a connection to nature and animals for as long as she can remember, drawing comparisons to a real life Snow White from family and friends who’ve witnessed wild animals practically hop in her lap or alight upon her shoulder without coaxing. She grew up spending the summers catching frogs and playing with the rabbits and foxes that inhabited the overgrown abandoned 3 acre lot next to her grandmother Mimi’s house, and at one point tamed a wild sparrow she named Bread (named after its favorite treat). The natural world’s sublime influence and inherent mysticism is pervasive throughout Babyfang’s music. From the awe inspiring power of a summer thunderstorm storm racing east over the Mississippi River, to the incomprehensible beauty in the pink and orange golden hour cloud banks that inevitably follow one.

It was her grandmother Mimi that Babyfangs also credits with introducing her to music. “Mimi showed me all kinds of music, including classical and opera, and she saw how interested I was in it,” she shares. In her Mimi’s front entryway was a beautiful old grand piano, and by age 4 she’d already begun to learn to play by ear, mimicking the records Mimi would put on the turntable. Her grandmother’s favorite song was “O Mio Babbino Caro” from the opera Gianni Schicchi, and it was one of the first songs Babyfangs learned to play. “As I got older I continued to play for Mimi, showing her songs I had learned that she loved, or songs that I had written myself,” she recalls. “I think it was this love, validation, and admiration that gave me the confidence to pursue this music dream of mine.”

