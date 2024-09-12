Ava Vegas – Real High

Ava Vegas returns today with a new track and music video for “Real High,” an ethereal blend of disco dream meets modern pop anthem. The latest release from the German LA-based artist and producer (aka Sarina Giffhorn) follows recent critically-acclaimed singles “Self Control” and “Saddest Disco Girl.”

The infectious groove of “Real High” captures both the euphoric rush of infatuation and the joy of twirling with friends under LA’s shimmering lights, all while wrapped in a nostalgic glow. Written in collaboration with Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast), mastered by Chris Gehringer (Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa) and featuring James Barone on drums (Beach House), “Real High” – says Ava – “is a dance on the edge of a volcano. Whether from a new crush or the city’s glamorous chaos, it’s the moment right as the dopamine floods in.”

The accompanying music video, co-directed by Ava Vegas and long-time collaborator Erika Maish, is a vibrant tribute to dance party glamor.

Featuring Ava illuminated by soft reds and pinks, the visuals emphasize her radiant presence, outshining even the brightest disco ball. The striking look is achieved through the expert makeup of Leo Chaparro, renowned for his work with Julia Fox and Caroline Polachek among others.

“I was captivated by the imagery of a country western disco line dance,” says Ava. “I wanted to capture this delirious blend of emotions through movement, embodying that wild, exhilarating feeling.”

