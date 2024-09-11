VOSH – 2024 North American Tour
Rising Washington, DC gothic darkwave trio VOSH have revealed an expansive fall North American tour in support of their debut album, Vessel.
The excursion begins in Pittsburgh on October 2nd and will wrap in Baltimore on November 11th.
“We are excited to lay waste to North America once again.” – VOSH
VOSH was conceived in 2019 by vocalist Josephine Olivia (Blacksage) and drummer/synthesist/bassist Chris Moore (Repulsion). Together with guitarist Tim Bean, the band draws on influences of heavy metal, goth, industrial, darkwave and pop, crafting a dramatic, sensual sound that blends and bends genres.
The band’s 2023 heralded, debut full-length, Vessel, features standout tracks like “Bleed As One,” “Perfection,” “Superstition” and “Pray,” seething with alluring sexuality and hypnotic rhythm that would vibe on festival mainstages and in backalley erotic sanctuaries alike.
VOSH Tour Dates:
10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Brillobox
10/3 – Rochester, NY @ Flower City Station
10/4 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
10/5 – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar
10/6 – Worcester, MA @ Ralphs Diner
10/8 – Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos
10/9 – Raleigh, NC @ Chapel of Bones
10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social
10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
10/12 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
10/14 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club
10/15 – Austin, TX @ The Lost Well
10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Amp Room
10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge
10/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Wooden Tooth Recs
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Slipper Clutch
10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
10/23 – Eureka, CA @ Siren’s Song Tavern
10/24 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s
10/25 – Portland, OR @ Coffin Club
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
10/28 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ International Bar
10/30 – Denver, CO @ The Crypt
10/31 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
11/1 – St Louis, MO @ Platypus Bar
11/2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle
11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Music Joint
11/5 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
11/6 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class
11/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez
11/8 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout
11/9 – Baltimore, MD @ Holy Frijoles
#voshvault