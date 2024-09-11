VOSH – 2024 North American Tour

Rising Washington, DC gothic darkwave trio VOSH have revealed an expansive fall North American tour in support of their debut album, Vessel.

The excursion begins in Pittsburgh on October 2nd and will wrap in Baltimore on November 11th.

“We are excited to lay waste to North America once again.” – VOSH

VOSH was conceived in 2019 by vocalist Josephine Olivia (Blacksage) and drummer/synthesist/bassist Chris Moore (Repulsion). Together with guitarist Tim Bean, the band draws on influences of heavy metal, goth, industrial, darkwave and pop, crafting a dramatic, sensual sound that blends and bends genres.

The band’s 2023 heralded, debut full-length, Vessel, features standout tracks like “Bleed As One,” “Perfection,” “Superstition” and “Pray,” seething with alluring sexuality and hypnotic rhythm that would vibe on festival mainstages and in backalley erotic sanctuaries alike.

VOSH Tour Dates:

10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Brillobox

10/3 – Rochester, NY @ Flower City Station

10/4 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

10/5 – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

10/6 – Worcester, MA @ Ralphs Diner

10/8 – Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos

10/9 – Raleigh, NC @ Chapel of Bones

10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social

10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

10/12 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

10/14 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

10/15 – Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Amp Room

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge

10/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Wooden Tooth Recs

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Slipper Clutch

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

10/23 – Eureka, CA @ Siren’s Song Tavern

10/24 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s

10/25 – Portland, OR @ Coffin Club

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

10/28 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ International Bar

10/30 – Denver, CO @ The Crypt

10/31 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

11/1 – St Louis, MO @ Platypus Bar

11/2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Music Joint

11/5 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

11/6 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class

11/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez

11/8 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout

11/9 – Baltimore, MD @ Holy Frijoles

#voshvault