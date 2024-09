Suki Waterhouse releases her EPIC video for “Model, Actress, Whatever” from her new album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, out this Friday on Sub Pop.

The video is directed by Tyler Falbo.

The Sparklemuffin Tour, Suki’s headlining US tour, begins September 28th in Denver. Preceding the tour, she will support Mitski at Portland’s Moda Center on September 21st.

