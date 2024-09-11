Small Shake – Montana Dream Wife

Small Shake returns with new track “Montana Dream Wife”.

The second song of 2024 from the LA-via-Seattle project of artist Aarin Wright, “Montana Dream Wife” follows the release of “Toxic.”

“Montana Dream Wife” combines driving indie rock with the slightest whisper of twang, illustrating the pain and confusion of a platonic break-up. In a situation that so rarely offers closure, Small Shake gives the emotional role of friendship as much weight as romance, mourning the increasing distance of a close friend to unspoken circumstances.

“‘Montana Dream Wife’ came when I first started learning guitar, during the early days of the pandemic,” says Small Shake. “I only knew about three open chords, but needed to get out the flurry of thoughts in my head. In a way, I’m happy with my instrument limitations. I find the simplicity as direct as the heartbreak I experienced.”

