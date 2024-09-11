Jinjer – Rogue
Ukrainian metal juggernauts JINJER unleash their brand new single “Rogue”, showing once more their refusal to conform to the musical genre rule book.
Generating millions of streams/views on platforms worldwide, JINJER have perfected and fine tuned their own unique sound to perfection and are in a league completely their own.
The ferocity of vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk combined with a sonic rollercoaster of chugging riffs, pulverizing bass lines and intricate drums makes JINJER’s upcoming outputs some of the most anticipated in heavy music! “Rogue” is another raging reminder that JINJER never minces words when it comes to their music and always keeps the pressure on with each new release.
JINJER on “Rogue”:
“Our new single ‘Rogue’ is a reaction to many things … it’s brutally honest, it’s in-your-face and one of the most intense tracks JINJER has ever released. We are so excited about this new track, about the new album and everything that‘s on the way ….”
JINJER LIVE 2024/25
JINJER in North America
w/ Hanabie. and Born Of Osiris
20.09.24 – Sayreville, NJ / Starland Ballroom
21.09.24 – Brooklyn, NY / Metal Injection Fest
22.09.24 – Pittsburgh, PA / Roxian Theatre
23.09.24 – Toronto, ON / Danforth Music Hall
24.09.24 – Montreal, QC / M Telus
26.09.24 – Harrisburg, PA / HMAC
27.09.24 – Baltimore, MD / Baltimore Soundstage – SOLD OUT!
29.09.24 – Louisville, KY / Louder Than Life
01.10.24 – Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore
02.10.24 – Atlanta, GA / Buckhead Theatre
03.10.24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL / House Of Blues
04.10.24 – N. Myrtle Beach, SC / House Of Blues
06.10.24 – Houston, TX / House Of Blues
07.10.24 – San Antonio, TX / The Aztec Theatre
09.10.24 – Denver, CO / Ogden Theatre
11.10.24 – Las Vegas, NV / House Of Blues
12.10.24 – San Bernardino, CA / Mayhem Festival
13.10.24 – Sacramento, CA / Aftershock Festival
Celebrating Life Through Death – European Farewell Tour 2024
JINJER as special guest for Sepultura
w/ Obituary (Main Support) & Jesus Piece (Opener)
30.10.24 FR – Paris / Zenith Paris
31.10.24 DE – Offenbach Am Main / Stadthalle
01.11.24 DE – Hamburg / Inselparkhalle
02.11.24 DE – Cologne / Palladium – SOLD OUT!
03.11.24 NL – S-Hertogenbosch / Sepulfest
05.11.24 BE – Brussels / AB Box – SOLD OUT!
06.11.24 LU – Esch-sur-Alzette / Rockhal
08.11.24 UK – Manchester / Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT!
09.11.24 IE – Dublin / Olympia Theatre – SOLD OUT!
10.11.24 IE – Belfast / The Telegraph Building
11.11.24 UK – Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT!
12.11.24 UK – London/ Hammersmith Apollo
14.11.24 CH – Zurich / The Hall
15.11.24 DE – Ludwigsburg / MHP Arena
16.11.24 DE – Munich / Zenith
17.11.24 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra Red Stage
19.11.24 DE – Leipzig / Haus Auensee
20.11.24 AT – Vienna / Gasometer
21.11.24 PL – Katowice / Spodek
22.11.24 DE – Berlin / Columbiahalle – SOLD OUT!
23.11.24 CZ – Prague / O2 Universum – SOLD OUT!
24.11.24 CZ – Prague / O2 Universum
Latin America Tour 2024
+ special guests: HEAVEN SHALL BURN
30.11.24 BR – Porto Alegre / Opiniao
01.12.24 BR – Curitiba / Tork and Roll
03.12.24 BR – Belo Horizonte / Mister Rock
05.12.24 BR – Brasilia / Toinha
07.12.24 BR – Rio de Janeiro / Circo Voador
08.12.24 BR – Sao Paulo / Terra SP
10.12.24 AR – Buenos Aires / Teatro Flores
12.12.24 CL – Santiago / Teatro Caupolican
14.12.24 CO – Bogota / Calle 13
15.12.24 CR – San Jose / Pepper’s Club
18.12.24 MX – Guadalajara / C4 *
19.12.24 MX – San Louis Potosi / Centro de las Artes *
20.12.24 MX – Mexico City / Circo Volador *
*no HSB
Tourdates 2025
9.01.25 US – Miami, FL / Shiprocked
06.-08.06.25 DE – Nuerburg / Rock am Ring
06.-08.06.25 DE – Nuremberg / Rock im Park
#jinjer_official