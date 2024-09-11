Jinjer – Rogue

Ukrainian metal juggernauts JINJER unleash their brand new single “Rogue”, showing once more their refusal to conform to the musical genre rule book.

Generating millions of streams/views on platforms worldwide, JINJER have perfected and fine tuned their own unique sound to perfection and are in a league completely their own.

The ferocity of vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk combined with a sonic rollercoaster of chugging riffs, pulverizing bass lines and intricate drums makes JINJER’s upcoming outputs some of the most anticipated in heavy music! “Rogue” is another raging reminder that JINJER never minces words when it comes to their music and always keeps the pressure on with each new release.

JINJER on “Rogue”:

“Our new single ‘Rogue’ is a reaction to many things … it’s brutally honest, it’s in-your-face and one of the most intense tracks JINJER has ever released. We are so excited about this new track, about the new album and everything that‘s on the way ….”

