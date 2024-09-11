Callie Reiff – My Room

Accomplished producer and DJ Callie Reiff has released the official music video for her single “My Room,” directed by photographer Sophia Wilson and creative directed and produced by Raquel Michel.

“My Room” (Dim Mak) is a soulful Tech House record featuring tubular bass-heavy loops, swirling high hats and ethereal vocals from Callie herself. It is an ode to the diverse pleasures found within the confines of one’s bedroom and takes on new life in its accompanying music video. People from all walks of life doing activities in the same bedroom are captured. From a ballerina doing warm-ups to artists making music to a toddler creating his own world, the video is a celebration of everything a bedroom has to offer and a reflection of the dynamic NYC community that Callie’s has curated around her.

For her inaugural visual release, Callie effortlessly curated a diverse all-star all-women team of creatives, collaborating with Sophia Wilson for her video directorial debut and recruited creative director and producer Raquel Michel, her counterpart for the duo’s emerging party series Tour De LES. Together, the three are undeniably talented artists – and their creative efforts encapsulates the playful, comfort, and intimacy of our personal space.

