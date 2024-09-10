The Linda Lindas – No Obligation

The Linda Lindas share “No Obligation” the ferocious title track from their anticipated new album, No Obligation, due October 11th via Epitaph. “I don’t got no obligation,” roars Eloise Wong in the album’s opening song – “just brush off all expectation.” From the first moment of their sophomore release it is clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms.

No Obligation, the second full-length release from The Linda Lindas further advances their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español.

Written and recorded by the band during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends (Lucia de la Garza and bassist Eloise Wong are still in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar is patiently waiting for them to get done with it already), the new album has been in the works for the last two years whenever they weren’t at school or touring.

The Linda Lindas are currently on tour with Green Day on The Saviors Tour, celebrating the anniversaries of Green Day’s iconic albums Dookie and American Idiot, and joined by The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid. The Linda Lindas will be playing headline dates throughout the tour as well.

THE LINDA LINDAS TOUR DATES:

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

$ = w/ Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid

^ = w/ Green Day and Rancid only

