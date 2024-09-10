Soccer Mommy – Driver

Soccer Mommy, the musical project of beloved Nashville songwriter and musician Sophie Allison, recently announced her staggering new album Evergreen.

She has highlighted the more organic production of this record with the breathtaking, acoustic-forward “Lost,” and “M,” and today she shares a new side of the record with “Driver.” A classic, catchy-as-hell Soccer Mommy rocker, “Driver” is a testament to Allison’s spaciness and indecision; it’s a cheeky song about someone who is willing to deal with those flaws, to love you in spite of them.

“’Driver’ is a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline,” explains Allison.

Soccer Mommy also announces a massive, four-month North American, UK and European tour in support of Evergreen today. In addition to her forthcoming performance at NYC and DC’s All Things Go later this month, Soccer Mommy will bring the new album on the road from January through the end of May.

Tour Dates

9/13 – Nashville, TN – Musician’s Corner (solo)

9/28 – New York, NY – All Things Go Festival

9/29 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

10/12 – Little Rock, AR – Hillcrest Harvest Fest

1/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

1/23 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

1/24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

1/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

1/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

1/30 – Brooklyn, NYC – Brooklyn Steel *

2/2 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

2/4 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall ^

2/5 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre ^

2/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

2/8 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall ^

2/18 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn %

2/19 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s %

2/20 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory %

2/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall %

2/22 – Austin, TX – Radio/East %

2/24 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf %

2/25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre %

2/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern %

2/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore %

3/3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox %

3/4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre %

3/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom %

3/7 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

3/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot %

3/10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre %

3/12 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman %

3/13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue %

3/14 – St.Louis, MO – Delmar Hall %

3/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl %

4/26 – Lisbon, PT – Lisboa ao Vivo

4/27 – Madrid, ES – Sala Copernico

4/28 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo 2

4/30 – Zurich, CH – Papiersaal

5/1 – Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son

5/2 – Milan, IT – Legend

5/3 – Munich, DE – Ampere

5/4 – Cologne, DE – Artheater

5/6 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

5/7 – Bristol, UK – SWX

5/8 – London, UK – Hackney Church

5/9 – Leeds, UK – Project House

5/11 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

5/13 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio

5/14 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

5/16 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

5/17 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival

5/20 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

5/21 – Berlin, DE – Lido

5/22 – Warszawa, PL – Klub Hybrydy

* support from L’Rain

^ support from Tomberlin

% support from Hana Vu

#soccermommy