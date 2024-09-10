Nilüfer Yanya – Just A Western

Ahead of the release of her album My Method Actor this Friday via Ninja Tune, Nilüfer Yanya shares her new single and music video “Just a Western.”

The single comes alongside a video shot by Molly Daniel featuring Nilüfer against the dry Spanish desert landscape.

Speaking on the track’s tone Nilüfer shares, “The melody feels freeing to me, but the lyrics are ‘there’s no way in, no way out’ and the concept is about facing your fate. I don’t know if I believe in fate but it feels real in the song.”

The final single upon the release of the full album out this Friday, “Just a Western” follows Yanya’s previously released singles including “Mutations,” and “Call It Love.”

Nilüfer will be heading on her world tour this Fall following the album’s release. The tour begins with North America starting in Philadelphia on September 28th and continuing on with stops including New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle and Los Angeles’s Fonda.

Upcoming Live Dates

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/1 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/2 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/4 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

EU & UK Dates

11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/25 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall SOLD OUT

11/26 – Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus

11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise SOLD OUT

11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise SOLD OUT

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

12/2 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece SOLD OUT

12/3 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

12/4 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

12/5 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

