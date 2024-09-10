Nilüfer Yanya – Just A Western
Ahead of the release of her album My Method Actor this Friday via Ninja Tune, Nilüfer Yanya shares her new single and music video “Just a Western.”
The single comes alongside a video shot by Molly Daniel featuring Nilüfer against the dry Spanish desert landscape.
Speaking on the track’s tone Nilüfer shares, “The melody feels freeing to me, but the lyrics are ‘there’s no way in, no way out’ and the concept is about facing your fate. I don’t know if I believe in fate but it feels real in the song.”
The final single upon the release of the full album out this Friday, “Just a Western” follows Yanya’s previously released singles including “Mutations,” and “Call It Love.”
Nilüfer will be heading on her world tour this Fall following the album’s release. The tour begins with North America starting in Philadelphia on September 28th and continuing on with stops including New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle and Los Angeles’s Fonda.
Upcoming Live Dates
9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
9/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/1 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/2 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/4 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
10/5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
EU & UK Dates
11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
11/25 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall SOLD OUT
11/26 – Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus
11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise SOLD OUT
11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise SOLD OUT
11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
12/2 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece SOLD OUT
12/3 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet
12/4 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
12/5 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
