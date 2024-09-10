Merce Lemon – Crow

Today, Pittsburgh-based artist Merce Lemon has shared the third single from her highly anticipated new album Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild, due out September 27th via Darling Recordings.

”Say I was a lonely gust of wind / could I redirect them,” she muses in “Crow”, one of the more hopeful tracks on the record.

Its structure is simple, gentle acoustics pushed forward by an ever-present and fluid percussion that guides the song as naturally as Merce hopes to guide the “murderous flock,” forgoing the voyeur in all of our hearts and comfortably settling in the supportive role of a shepherd. “Every year the crows migrate over Pittsburgh,” says Merce, “I wrote this song after sitting on my roof in 2019, watching the sky turn black with fluttering wings, flying in mass towards the blue water tower planted on the hill in the distance.”

Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild emerged from a time of rediscovery and reconnection with nature. The album emerges, enveloped in propulsive guitars and saccharine-sweet songs of blackbirds and blueberries, from the dead-calm center of a pastoral frenzy in a manner that one could argue as erratic, reckless — a grave misconception, as Merce is just as aware of where she’s being pulled from as she is curious about where to go next. Her sound is built upon a reverence and gratitude for the natural world, how paying respect to it charts a more confident path through the choppy waters of the heart.

Tour Dates:

9/9 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

9/10 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

9/11 – Toledo, OH @ The Ottawa Tavern *

9/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center (Vinyl Listening Party)

10/3 – Catskill, NY @ The Avalon ^

10/4 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean ^

10/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

10/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket

* w/ Teethe

^ w/ Greg Freeman

#mercelemon