Jordana – Anything For You

Jordana – a 24-year-old Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter and Billboard-charting artist – will release her vibrant new album, Lively Premotion, on October 18 via Grand Jury.

Jordana has previewed the yacht rock-meets-Laurel Canyon sound of the forthcoming album with “We Get By” and “Like A Dog,” and today she shares a new single entitled “Anything For You.” The golden hour ballad of “Anything For You,” which Jordana says is a break-up song, is out now alongside what is her best music video yet directed by Justin Taylor Smith.

“‘Anything For You’ is a break-up song,” says Jordana. “It’s a song about attempting to find yourself again after someone has depleted the energy you had in your soul. You are searching for a new self, or aiming to recover what once was there.”

#jordananye