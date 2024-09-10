GEMZ – See The Future

“To be brutally honest, I’ve gone through a lot of seriously damaging experiences many times over again, and I’ve somehow managed to come through it all stronger and happier than ever,” says singer-songwriter Jen Wood about the process behind writing for GEMZ’s debut EP, See The Future (out October 22 via Sonic Ritual Records).

Alongside former Seattle electronic musician and producer Ted Chen, GEMZ is a California-based dreamy synthpop project the two conceptualized that has nods to the nostalgic pulsating electronic echoes of The Postal Service, for which she lent vocals. This musical project, and more specifically, the making of this EP, has also become a space for them to find a sense of healing from past life experiences in a synergetic, musical collaboration.

In addition to the announcement of the EP today, GEMZ has released an optimistic upbeat indie-pop single, “Cycle Stops With Me,” which follows the release of their debut single “Younger” earlier this year and touches on themes of positively shifting behavioral patterns in all relationships – family, friendships, communities, cultural.

Ted says that the initial ideas for “Cycle Stops With Me” came quick- “As soon as I heard the voice memo of Jen singing with the ukulele I could immediately hear in my head how I wanted to produce this song – somewhere along the lines of Lykke Li’s ‘Little Bit’ vibes mixed with the angular groove of a Prince backbeat.”

