The Arts Lead Sheet #110 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, and opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. See The Arts Lead Sheet Archive.

Grants

BCCA Endowment Equipment Purchase – Colorado – September 19, 2024

BCCA Endowment Project Support – – Colorado – September 19, 2024

BCCA Endowment Operating Support – – Colorado – September 19, 2024

Artadia – Atlanta Awards – October 1, 2024

Bennett Prize – October 4, 2024

Center for Craft Research Fund – October 4, 2024

Smithsonian American Art Museum 2024–2025 Research Fellowships – October 15, 2024

Art Omi Residencies – October 15, 2024

Keshet Makers Space Experience – Albuquerque, NM – October 15, 2024

Vermont Studio Center 2025 Residency – Johnson, VT – October 15, 2024

NYC Winter Film Awards International Film Festival – October 18, 2024

Collective Imagination for Spatial Justice Grant – Massachusetts – October 21, 2024

Squeaky Wheel Workspace Residency – Buffalo, NY – October 25, 2024

Rbhu Engineering: Rbhu Gives Back Grants – October 28, 2024

Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2025 – October 30, 2024

Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans – October 31, 2024

The Morgan Conservatory Artist in Residence Program – Cleveland, OH – October 31, 2024

apexart 2024–25 NYC Open Call – October 31, 2024

Mesa Refuge Residency – Point Reyes, CA – November 1, 2024

Black Mountain Institute Shearing Fellowship – Las Vegas, NV – November 1, 2024

Artadia – Houston Awards – November 1, 2024

PEN America Literary Awards Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers – November 1, 2024

National Sculpture Society Stanley Bleifeld Memorial Grant – November 4, 2024

California Documentary Project Grants – November 4, 2024

Artistic Production Grant – November 4, 2024

Martha Kent Thomas Fund For Artists – Colorado – November 7, 2024

The Studios at MASS MoCA Artist Residencies – November 8, 2024

Right to Write Award – November 12, 2024

Women’s Studio Workshop Residencies – Rosendale, NY – November 15, 2024

Dresher Ensemble Artist Residency – San Francisco , CA – November 15, 2024

Rauschenberg Emergency Grants – November 26, 2024

Dramatists Guild Foundation Emergency Grants

Indigo Arts Alliance Mentorship Residency Program – Portland, ME

Breck Creek Artist-in-Residence Program – Breckenridge, CO

Musicians Foundation

Pollock-Krasner Foundation

Jobs

Opportunities

Womxn Exclusive Writing Camp In Montreal, Canada – September 17, 2024

Events

PAR – Introduction to Emergency Preparedness for Performing Arts Organizations – September 10, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Workplace Violence Prevention for the Arts: Understanding Requirements of California’s SB553 and Beyond – September 11, 2024 – 1pm EST

PAR – Introduction to Archival Programs for Performing Arts Institutions – September 12, 2024 – 2pm EST

WIE: The Strategy Behind Successful Negotiations – September 12, 2024 – 12pm EST

NECTA Boston 2024 Women’s Leadership & Innovation Forum – Boston, MA – September 13, 2024

Backline: Harmony In Practice – Denver, CO – September 13-14, 204

Women In Music – Build Your Fanbase- Virtual Masterclass – September 18, 2024 – 6pm EST

PAR – Crisis Communication and Reputation Management for Performing Arts Organizations – September 19, 2024 – 2pm EST

Backline: Mental Health For Songwriters – September 19, 2024

WIE: Shift Forward: Transform Your Career – September 19, 2024 – 12pm EST

WIE: Elite Paid Speaking Success: The 6 Factors You Cannot Ignore in 2024 – September 26, 2024 – 12pm EST

Indie 102.3 September Local 303 Meetup – Denver, CO – September 30, 2024

PAR – Risk Assessment for Performing Arts Organizations – October 3, 2024 – 2pm EST

Music Business Association (MBA) – Music Publishers In The Cloud – October 10, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Cybersecurity Tips for Performing Arts Organizations – October 16, 2024 – 1pm EST

PAR – Community Recovery Through Arts and Culture – October 17, 2024 – 2pm EST

WAMCon – Los Angeles, CA – October 20, 2024

PAR – Fire Safety and Preparedness for Performing Arts Organizations – October 22, 204 – 2pm

PAR – Fire and Emergency Protection Plan Development – October 24, 2024 – 2pm EST

MBA: How New Tech Is Narrowing The Space Between Artists & Fans – October 24, 2024 – 2pm EST

MBA: The Artist Friendly Approach: Empowering Artists Through Partnerships – November 7, 2024 – 2pm EST

MBA: AI for Productivity in the Music Business – November 12, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Business Continuity for Performing Arts Organizations – November 12, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Disaster Response for Performing Arts Organizations – November 13, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Safety and Security for Performing Arts – November 20, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Networking for Disaster Management in the Performing Arts – November 21, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Event Preparedness: Active Shooters and Hostile Activity at Your Venues – December 4, 2024 – 2pm EST

PAR – Lessons Learned from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Shooting – December 5, 2024 – 2pm EST

MBA: This is Deezer – December 5, 2024 – 2pm EST