Strangerfamiliar – Flower

Copenhagen-based electro-experimental ‘crypop’ artist Strangefamiliar announces her new album La Pena and releases the single “Flower.”

Strangerfamiliar’s La Pena—an album gorgeously overflowing with syncopated rhythms, swaying and boomy synths and deep lyrical hauntings—is brought to you by trauma.

Born from an eternal wound in a pain-filled lineage that seeks to undo past harms with understanding and redeeming love, each song represents a step in the raw emotional excavation of a healing journey by Ilichna Morasky, a Chilean born, Canadian raised multidisciplinary artist currently based in Copenhagen.

Recorded at home and lovingly self-produced over several years and across three different continents, this particular journey began in Santiago, Chile, as Morasky went in search of connection, some time to regroup and discover a new path forward.

“At the advice of a like-minded spiritual-growth-seeking cousin, I saw a healer in beautiful El Cajón del Maipo. She pulled invisible strings out of me as tears streamed down my face non-stop for an hour,” she describes.

“Circling me, she kept repeating the word ‘pena… pena…’ and telling me that the sorrow in me was thick like tar although not all mine. Feeling simultaneously damned and seen, since then I’ve been seeking similar spirit-inclined experiences that aim to help me understand where I’ve been and where I’m going.”

#strangefamiliar