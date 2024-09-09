Heart – Royal Flush Tour 2025
Legendary rock band HEART today announced a run of rescheduled dates for 2025 following their triumphant Spring performances. The band will bring their signature sound to 19 cities, taking audiences on an unforgettable musical journey.
Last month, HEART was forced to postpone their remaining 2024 dates due to health reasons.
Their return to North American stages will now kick off on February 28 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.
Of the band’s highly-anticipated return in 2025, Ann Wilson said, “The best is yet to come!” Nancy Wilson said, “We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”
2025 Royal Flush Tour Dates
February 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
March 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 8 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
March 9 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
March 11 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
March 13 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
March 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
March 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
March 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
March 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
March 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
March 29 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
March 31 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
April 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
April 5 – Québec, QC – Videotron Centre
