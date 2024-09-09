Heart – Royal Flush Tour 2025

Legendary rock band HEART today announced a run of rescheduled dates for 2025 following their triumphant Spring performances. The band will bring their signature sound to 19 cities, taking audiences on an unforgettable musical journey.

Last month, HEART was forced to postpone their remaining 2024 dates due to health reasons.

Their return to North American stages will now kick off on February 28 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Of the band’s highly-anticipated return in 2025, Ann Wilson said, “The best is yet to come!” Nancy Wilson said, “We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”

2025 Royal Flush Tour Dates

February 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

March 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 8 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

March 9 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

March 11 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

March 13 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

March 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

March 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

March 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

March 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

March 29 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

March 31 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

April 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

April 5 – Québec, QC – Videotron Centre

